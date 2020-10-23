Anomalies alleged in recruitment to State Child Welfare Council

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment to the post of legal consultant in Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has triggered a row, with a petition alleging gross irregularities in the recruitment process.

The petition has been submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is the council’s president and also to Minister for Social Justice K K Shailaja who is its vice president. Despite the petitioner offering to give evidence to support the charges in the petition, the government has not instituted any inquiry. According to the petition, the recruitment to the state-level post was not announced through a proper advertisement. Instead, it appeared as a brief news item, reportedly to limit the number of applicants.

The petition alleged that the call letters for the interview, held on September 8, were issued by the council on a selective basis. It also pointed out anomalies in the constitution of the interview panel and said that a retired law college teacher, against whom disciplinary action was recommended by the state’s higher education department for valuation-related malpractice, was included in the panel.

An official stated the recruitment to contractual posts are not generally advertised due to financial constraints. The official said no complaints have been received from candidates regarding non-issuance of call letters.

An official with the Department of Women and Child Development maintained that the government has limitations in probing the complaint. Even though the chief minister and the minister for Social Justice are part of its general council, the State CWC functions without any financial aid from the state exchequer and the mandate of the government is limited, the official said.

Call letters issued on selective basis

The petition alleged that the call letters for the interview, held on September 8, were issued on a selective basis. It said anomalies in setting up of interview panel and that a retired law college teacher, against whom discipl-inary action was recommended by state higher education dept, was included in the panel.