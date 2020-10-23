CPM questions Centre’s double standards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has lashed out against the central government’s decision that the CBI need not investigate the `68-crore Titanium corruption case involving senior Congress leaders. This is the latest in a string of cases relating to the misuse of investigation agencies fuelled by a tacit BJP-UDF understanding, alleged the CPM secretariat.

The state government had demanded a CBI probe into the case in September 2019. The vigilance investigation report, witness depositions and other related documents were handed over to CBI. The government decided to refer the case to CBI as there were international links to be probed. The CPM said the decision exposed the UDF-BJP connect. “The vigilance department started investigation after the vigilance court had ordered the inclusion of Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Ibrahim Kunj as accused,” the CPM said.