KWA officers’ body gets TU status

With the official recognition, now AKWAO can be part of the policy decision making in KWA which comprises 856 officers.

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:20 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  After a six-year-long wait, the officers with the Kerala Water Authority have finally attained an independent trade union status under the banner of Association of Kerala Water Authority Officers (AKWAO). It is the first recognised service organisation in the officers’ category in KWA on the lines of Kerala State Electricity Board Officers’ Association (KSEBOA) in KSEB.  What has come as a blessing in disguise for the officers whose demand was kept on hold due to pressure tactics from politically affiliated trade unions was the the prestigious Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims to provide tap water connection for all. 

For the time-bound implementation of providing 21 lakh connections this financial year, the KWA requires the support of engineers, who comprise a major chunk of the officer category, to mobilise the field-level works of JJM. With the official recognition, now AKWAO can be part of the policy decision making in KWA which comprises 856 officers.

“AKWAO has intervened to ensure decentralised tendering in JJM works,” said state president of AKWAO Santhosh Kumar R V. However, KWA, made the announcement without waiting for the nod from the Water Resources department.  The condition was set for the body to remain non-political and to refrain people outside government service from holding office in AKWAO. 

