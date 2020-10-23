STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sample of COVID-19 deceased turns negative twice but later becomes positive

However, as per the existing protocol, the hospital authorities made clear that the body will be given back only after Covid test.

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method

Representational image (File Photo| Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Though the body of an elderly man who was brought dead to the General Hospital, here, tested negative in the antigen test and the confirmation RT-PCR test conducted on the body, the result turned out to be negative first and then positive, leaving the entire family of the victim baffled, apart from putting all of them in quarantine.

According to Ramachandran, a civil police officer, Malayinkeezhu, his father-in-law Somasekharan Nair, 78, developed chest pain in the wee hours of Sunday and was taken to General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

However, as per the existing protocol, the hospital authorities made clear that the body will be given back only after Covid test. In the antigen test, the sample tested negative. But they had taken throat swab for confirmation through an RT-PCR test.

“We were told that the body would be released next day when the RT-PCR test result is out. Next day, the hospital authorities told us that the RT-PCR test result turned out to be negative and gave us a copy of the result, based on which we produced a report from Malayinkeezhu police station to cremate the body as per religious rituals,” he said.

When the body was about to be released, hospital told us the RT-PCR test conducted in the National Virology Institute turned out to be positive and the body cannot be released.

Later, the local authorities cremated the body at the Maranalloor crematorium as per Covid protocol, he said.

DMO K S Shinu said though antigen test was negative, RT-PCR test is must before releasing the body.

“I think the first confirmation test was TrueNat test which also turned out to be negative. When the NIV’s RT-PCR result turned out to be positive, there is no question about the accuracy,” she said.
 

