800-plus Covid cases in Thiruvananthapuram district  for second day in a row

890 more test positive on Friday, 670 infected through local transmission

Published: 24th October 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  After reporting less than 700 Covid cases every day for a week, the capital district saw more than 800 persons testing positive for the virus for the second consecutive day. As many as 890 fresh cases of infection were reported on Friday, 670 of which were cases of local transmission. Fourteen healthcare workers are among those confirmed infected. Meanwhile, another 712 persons recovered from the disease.

Four Covid-related fatalities were also recorded on the day. The deceased persons are Shobhanakumari, 54, from Poyathuvila, Somasekharan Nair, 78, from Malayinkeezhu, Joseph, 63, from Vellanad, and Shyamala, 63, from Aruvippuram.The city corporation limit continued to register the highest number of cases (190), 13 of which were reported from the Vettucaud area. It may be recalled that as many as 258 persons had tested positive in the corporation limit on Wednesday, with Karamana, Medical College, and Manacaud regions recording the most number of cases. 

On Thursday as well, the number of infections had gone up to 331 in the corporation limit.As of Friday, there are 9,351 active patients in the district, while 1,841 persons have been newly added to the observation list.Further, ward 6 in Kadinamkulam panchayat, ward 7 in Pothencode panchayat, ward 11 and the Padappara region in Kallikad, Chirakkonam and Thaivila in Vilavoorkal panchayat, Attinkoodu and Kaalankavu region in Vithura, ward 4 in Karavaram panchayat, ward 2 in Cherunniyoor panchayat, ward 2 in Chenkal panchayat, ward 1, 14, and 17 in Karode panchayat, and ward 16 in Aryanad panchayat have been declared as the new micro-containment zones.

Chance for enrolling in voters’ list

T’Puram: Ahead of the local body elections, the State Election Commission will provide another opportunity from October 27 to October 31 for enrollment of names in the electoral roll. Applications for fresh enrollment and corrections to the present voters’ list can be made online on the website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in. The names enrolled during this period will be included in the supplementary voters’ list after scrutiny. Applications for removal of names of the deceased and those who are not residing in a particular address for a long period, should be submitted to the Electoral Regisration Officers concerned either directly or via post.

