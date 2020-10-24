STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Attractive offers’ by cyber fraudsters land many in tight spot

With more and more people opting to stay indoors in fear of the pandemic, e-commerce has been undergoing tremendous growth in the state.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With more and more people opting to stay indoors in fear of the pandemic, e-commerce has been undergoing tremendous growth in the state. But unfortunately, so have cyber frauds. Scores of residents in the Thiruvananthapuram city alone have lost huge sums of money after clicking on ‘attractive offers’ put up with fake links on popular e-commerce websites. Numerous people have also fallen for fake job offers, credit card upgradation, and fraudulent sales promotion campaigns.

Among the recent victims is an NRI who lost `2.50 lakh in an attempt to place a refund request on an online travel company’s website. The man wanted to get a refund for his ticket to Dubai, and contacted a customer care number he found via Google. The number was fake, and the fraudster who attended the call assured him immediate repay if he shared his bank details. After doing as he was told and even sharing his OTP number on call, he soon received messages stating that four withdrawals amounting to `2.50 lakh were made from his account.

“The golden rule is to abstain from sharing your bank account details, OTP, or pin number with anyone. Mostly, the fraudster would require your OTP. It is sad that even educated professionals fall for such requests,” said Manikandan, SI with the cybercrime wing of the city police. “Always visit the official website of the company to get their contact number, and check for the green padlock in the address bar to make sure that the website is original,” he said.The police have helped many people get back the money they lost. One such lucky victim is a government doctor, who was contacted over the phone by fraudsters posing as SBI staff of credit 

‘Alert police immediately’
If immediately alerted, the police can retrieve the money in most cases, said Manikandan. “It would take about half-an-hour for the money to be transferred from the victim’s bank account to the fraudster’s,” he said. The contact number of cyber police wing is 9497975998. 

