Chennithala asks FM to resume audits in LSGs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac to resume the audits in local self-government institutions. He asked Isaac to cancel the directive issued by the Audit Department director to stop the audits and to take action against the official for issuing an illegal order citing invalid reasons. “The audit was put on hold as it would unearth irregularities, including the corruption in the LIFE Mission project, and the government fears a backlash in the ensuing local body polls,” Chennithala alleged