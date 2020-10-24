Chennithala asks FM to resume audits in LSGs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac to resume the audits in local self-government institutions. He asked Isaac to cancel the directive issued by the Audit Department director to stop the audits and to take action against the official for issuing an illegal order citing invalid reasons. “The audit was put on hold as it would unearth irregularities, including the corruption in the LIFE Mission project, and the government fears a backlash in the ensuing local body polls,” Chennithala alleged
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Mumbai City FC sign Meghalaya goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa
COVID-19 has made this my toughest season: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic faces prison for violating COVID-19 isolation
Diwali gift to borrowers: Government waives off interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore
Pakistan political crisis could impact CPEC, economic growth
Birthrates will change dramatically in post-pandemic world: Study