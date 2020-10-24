Hybrid work model gives hope for new IT projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite major IT companies deciding to extend their work-from-home options and accommodate remote work indefinitely in the wake of the pandemic, the office space market under the Kerala IT Parks is all set for a major expansion. A slew of IT projects including buildings in the Technocity, Taurus Group’s building in the third phase of the Technopark, projects of the Brigade in Technopark and Technocity, the Brigade Carnival at Infopark, Lulu projects, etc., are nearing completion here.

The IT building spanning an area of 2 lakh sqft at the Technocity is expected to be completed in December. While the IBS campus is expected to start functioning by the next year, the construction of Caspian Technology Park, Media Systems India Solutions, and the Plug and Play business office at Cyberpark, Kozhikode, is progressing, said a statement.

As the office space continues to expand, the IT sector is pinning its hopes on a post-Covid scenario, where more employees work from the office. There are already fresh demands for IT office spaces. As many as 20 new IT companies have decided to set up offices after the lockdown, resulting in the employment of 300 people. Five companies that already have offices in the IT Parks have also sought more office space, said the statement.