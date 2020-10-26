STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
712 found positive for COVID-19 in Kerala's capital

Published: 26th October 2020 02:55 AM

A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (File Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Sunday recorded 712 new cases of Covid-19. Among the infected, 559 contracted the virus through local transmission. The newly-infected also include 15 were health workers.

With 941 people recovering from the disease on the day, the total number of recoveries rose to 45,491. The district currently has 9,069 active cases. 

Meanwhile, seven deaths were confirmed due to Covid on the day, taking the Covid toll to 387. 

A total of 2,380 people were newly brought under observation. The district currently has 25,185 people under home quarantine and 182 under institutional quarantine. 

According to the district administration, 574 faced action for violating the Covid prohibitory orders on Sunday. Of these, 12 cases were registered for violating Covid protocol. Since October 4, when sector magistrates were given the charge of monitoring Covid prevention and control activities, a total of 9,694 had faced penal actions.

  • 941 people recover 
  • Total number of recoveries 45,491 
  • 9,069 active cases
  • 7 deaths confirmed 
