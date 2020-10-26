STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC will build holiday home in Devikulam, says Transport Minister A K Saseendran

The home will be set up with private partnership.

Published: 26th October 2020 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

The site for the KSRTC holiday home in Devikulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister A K Saseendran said the KSRTC will build a holiday home in Devikulam, considered as a gateway of Munnar. The home will be set up with private partnership. The 17.5 cent land located at the prime location will be given on a 30-year-lease to the investor for running the holiday home. On the expiry of the lease period, the property will be returned to KSRTC. 

KSRTC has floated tenders for the project and laid down certain conditions before the prospective investors as it plans to arrange accommodation for its employees arriving at the taluk headquarters. 
Five rooms will be set aside for KSRTC employees on a daily rent of Rs 100 for any five days in a month. The employees should also receive a discount for the food during the stay. 

“The land was under the control of the local club and KSRTC has reasserted its ownership with the help of the district administration,” said Saseendran. The land was donated for setting up Devikulam depot by the erstwhile Travancore king to the Kerala Transport Department. 

It was used for operating stay services from Chengannur and Thiruvananthapuram. Later KSRTC shifted its operations to Munnar depot during the late 1980s. The cash-strapped KSRTC has decided to monetise its land bank for increasing revenue and reduce the debt burden.

The preparation for taking bank loans through a consortium led to the reassessment of land under its control. KSRTC appointed a special officer to set right the title deeds to prove its ownership. KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar has chalked out plans for the commercial development of prime properties under it.

The flashback
