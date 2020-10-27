Kerala Congress alleges bid to protect smugglers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The KPCC president, Mullappally Ramachandran, has claimed that efforts are on to ensure that the probe into the gold smuggling case does not reach the bigwigs.

Mullappally was reacting to reports that Karat Razak, LDF-backed independent Koduvally MLA, coming under a cloud after B S Soumya, wife of prime accused in the gold smuggling case Sandeep Nair, revealed the legislator’s alleged role in the case and his links with the smuggling gang.

He maintained that this is why the CPM is trying to block the CBI probe.