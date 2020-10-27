Kerala's capital introduces ‘nano’ containment zones

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fall in the number of the daily tally of Covid-19 cases has prompted the district health authorities to make amendments in the containment zone restriction by introducing ‘nano’ containment zones in the district. The plan is to restrict the containment zone to a particular street where active cases are getting reported. Currently, of the total 9,069 active cases in the district, around 5,163 people are under home isolation.

District medical officer K S Shinu told TNIE that direction has been given to implement nano containment zones in the district as there is a decline in the number of cases. So far around 20,417 people in the district have opted for home isolation.“We have decided to make amends in the containment zone restrictions. It has been a while since we are sticking on with the micro containment zone restriction which brings an entire area coming under a particular local body ward under lockdown. Only shops selling essential commodities are allowed and there are movement restrictions too. But now we think it is totally unnecessary to shut down an entire area just because there are cases in three or four homes. Instead we will be cordoning off only that particular street,” Shinu said.

The DMO said the formation of family clusters is the new issue bothering health authorities. According to him, people should avoid close contact with family members even inside their homes. “People think the Covid-19 protocol is applicable only outside homes. Especially those going out should avoid close interactions with other family members.

Recently, we have noticed that the entire family members are testing positive and when they go under home isolation they do not have anybody to assist them which is giving fresh challenges for us,” he said. The respective medical officers of the PHCs are managing scores of patients going under home isolation in the district and it is impossible for the centres with limited resources to reach out to each and every family daily.

Recoveries surpass new cases for third consecutive day

T’Puram: For the third consecutive day, the capital district recorded more recoveries than new cases. The district on Monday had 747 recoveries and 513 fresh cases of Covid-19. With this, the number of active cases touched 8,835 and recovered ones stood at 46,238. Meanwhile, no Covid deaths were reported in the district on the day. Of the new cases, 359 were due to contact and 14 were health workers. A total of 25,143 people are in home isolation.