Our Team Kadakkavoor wins many hearts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As several areas in the district slowly recover from the ill-effects of the pandemic-induced lockdown, residents of Kadakkavoor have always relied on ‘Our Team Kadakkavoor’ for aid. The non-profit organisation started as a Whatsapp group to spread awareness and serve the region. It has now expanded to a team of 246 members, which include politicians and police officials.

The team, which has witnessed participation despite differences, was at the forefront to serve patients at Government Taluk Hospital, Chirayinkeezhu, during the first lockdown. “Patients and bystanders were in a crisis as the canteen was closed. So we supplied lunch packets until July. Since many weren’t getting breakfast either, we arranged the same in the hospital two months,” said Anwin Mohan, secretary. Around 120 lunch and 50 breakfast packets were supplied daily.

The fund for initiatives is contributed by members. The organisation created a special volunteer team when a triple lockdown was declared in the coastal areas of the district. “With the panchayat’s permission, medicines, groceries, food, and other essential items were arranged as per request and were delivered to homes free of cost. Through this, we were able to ensure that people stayed safely at home,” said Anwin.

The organisation was in the limelight when they sent a truck containing groceries and essential items to Pathanamthitta during the 2018 flood. “We have always intended to serve people and are getting more members by the day,” said Anwin.Anwin mentioned that the team will be collecting funds for obtaining electronic equipment to aid children with online education. The organisation also plans to build an indoor badminton court.