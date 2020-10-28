Kadalkanipara to get a facelift, work to be over in 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of little or no development, the tourism spot in Kadalkanipara, Karette, is looking at a major facelift. A project worth Rs 1.87 crore will soon be launched to transform the rock into a preferred drive in tourism location in the district, with vehicles able to reach top of the hill with ease.

With almost equal distance from Varkala and Ponmudi, Kadalkani was identified as a tourism spot earlier itself. However, the location is in need of a major infrastructure development before accommodating tourists on large scale, prompting the tourism department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) to build facilities including a 30 t tall watch tower, pathway, two-wheeler parking area, garden benches, children’s play area and equipment, grass turfs and streetlights. The project was conceived in 2019. “The aim is to complete the project in 4-5 months. The project will be implemented by Hindustan Prefab Ltd,” said a DTPC official.

Ponmudi hilltop and Arabian Sea are visible from the rock top and a watch tower is expected to increase the scope of visual treat for the visitors here. The drive-in factor ensures that the project will also be disabled friendly. The location is 32 km away from Thiruvananthapuram city. With basic amenities in place, the locality is expected to see a major inflow of tourists and subsequent business opportunities.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the construction work on Wednesday.