Diaphragm wall construction at Shangumugham has begun

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the harsh weather, the public works department (PWD) has kicked off the construction of a diaphragm wall at Shangumugham Beach which is crucial for the restoration of the Airport Road, which was destroyed by heavy sea erosion. Around 240 metres of the road at Shangumugham has been damaged from violent waves. The PWD is partnering with ULCCS Ltd (Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd) for executing the restoration project.

“If the weather remains in favourable and the sea doesn’t advance, we will be able to execute the project in less than six months. Our plan is to complete the project at the earliest and reopen the road for the motorists,” said an official of PWD. The state government has granted Rs 5.32 crore for the restoration of the road. The state government is planning to reopen the beach tourism destinations for the tourists from November 1.

However, Shangumugham is likely to remain out of bounds for tourists because of Covid-19 restrictions.

An official of ULCCS Ltd associated with the project said that this is the first time a diaphragm wall is being constructed for the protection of a beach in the state.

“We have commenced the preparatory work for the construction of the diaphragm wall. By mid-November, we will kick off the building activity of the wall, which is being constructed 8ft below the ground level. It may take three or four months to complete the work,” said the official.

According to officials, road construction may not take much time. “We will be able to reconstruct the road immediately after the completion of the diaphragm wall. The proposal to extend the diaphragm wall to 800 metres is being considered by the state government. A proposal has been placed already,” the official said. According to officials, diaphragm walls are different from retaining walls constructed for countering sea erosion.