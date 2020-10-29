KSRTC to rent out double decker buses for wedding photo shoots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has started renting out its double decker buses for wedding photo shoots and for conducting birthday parties. Though the KSRTC has been giving its buses for rent on fixed charges, it claimed that the demand has started picking up for photo shoots in its double-decker bus.

The first pre-wedding photoshoot was held in Thiruvananthapuram. If it turns out to be a success, KSRTC will start similar facilities in Kochi and Kozhikode, said a statement. The bus can be hired for `4,000 for 50 kilometres. The idea to utilise double decker bus service for generating revenue came from the afternoon tea bus tour in London.