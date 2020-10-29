STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madavoorpara to get a facelift soon

Madavoorpara tourism project is expecting a major facelift with the second phase of development works all set to start.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:32 AM

Madavoorpara in Kattayikonam, one of the most preferred domestic tourism locations in the district. The second phase of infrastructure development will soon begin here| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service



The tourism department has now approved Rs 3.75 crore for land acquisition during the second phase.The Madavoorpara tourism region is jointly controlled by the archaeology and tourism departments. The major attractions of the space include an 8th century rock cut Shiva temple, a bamboo bridge developed by the tourism department, children’s park, bamboo huts, a stream, an outdoor stage and cafeteria to get together and share a meal. In the second phase, the tourism department aims to bring more facilities, including parking, a tourism information office, a massive garden in front of the temple, boating, a sacred grove, and light and sound shows.

“Puthukulam, a pond near the rock will be made suitable for boating. Private land adjacent to the spot will be acquired for the project. All procedures have already been completed and discussions were held with landowners.  The future plans for the tourism project also includes facilities for overnight stay. But any construction plan would require a nod from the archaeology department,” said Sindhu Sasi, councillor, Kattayikonam ward. 

While road connectivity is already available in the area leading upto the bamboo bridge for travellers who prefer rock-climbing, a plan for an alternative pathway which will directly lead to the open stage is in the pipeline. District Tourism Promotion Council secretary Bindu Moni S said developing the parking area will be a major focus area. 

“The pathway is necessary since tourists have trouble parking vehicles. We hope that the developed infrastructure will attract more tourists,” said Bindu. Madavoorpara is barely 10km from Thiruvananthapuram city and an hour by road from Varkala, which increases the chances of the area hosting foreign tourists. 

