By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coinciding with the 50th foundation year, Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, is publishing a collection of papers analysing different dimensions of Kerala’s economic engagement with the rest of India and abroad.

The book on “Kerala and World Economy” will be released by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on November 2 through Webex meet. The first copy will be presented to Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.