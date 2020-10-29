March 8 International Women’s Day celebrated at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The March 8 International Women’s Day celebrations, which had to be postponed this year on account of the lockdown, was celebrated at the IISU in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram on digital platform.

Competitions were held online and talents and personal achievements were published on digital media. A formal valedictory function was streamed on YouTube on Wednesday evening.

S Geetha, programme director STS and chairperson, IWD 2020, said, “An equal world is an enabled world’ is this year’s theme. She evoked the mythological Ardhanarishwar to underscore the gender equality quotient.

S Somanath, director, VSSC, who presided over the function, advised women colleagues to stay together and maintain a collaborative group to support each other. Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online, was the chief guest while Sarada Jayakrishnan, DGM, Terumo Penpol and chairperson, IEEE, Kerala, was the guest speaker of special address. In her special address, Sarada Jayakrishnan highlighted the need for respect and integrity to maintain equality at work place.