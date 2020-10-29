STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New testing centre to be opened at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital; 785 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

As many as 785 people tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, in tune with the average of  700-800 cases per day over the past two weeks in the district.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

For representational purpose. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With increased testing being the health department’s prime focus, a new Covid testing centre will begin functioning at the General Hospital (GH) in Thiruvananthapuram on November 2. The centre will collect swab samples for RTPCR tests and conduct antigen tests as well. The department is also setting up Covid test kiosks.

“The centre at GH will be helpful for people who complete the quarantine period. Work on the kiosks is progressing. We have brought in private parties too. That should help in increasing the number of samples tested across the district every day,” said a top health official. 

As many as 785 people tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, in tune with the average of  700-800 cases per day over the past two weeks in the district. Among the new cases, 582 persons contracted the infection through local transmission, with 22 of them being healthcare workers. It is after more than a week that the number of healthcare workers testing positive in the district is crossing 20.

Five deaths were also confirmed on the day. Thankappan Ashari (80) from Peroorkada, Sukumaran (79) from Nettayam, Soman (67) from Nemom, Sethukutti Amma (90) from Malayinkeezhu and Krishna Pillai (90) from Manacaud are the deceased. 

As on Wednesday, there are 8,778 active cases in the district. As many as 594 recoveries were reported on the day while 2,013 people were newly put under observation.Meanwhile, 430 people who violated Covid protocol were taken to task by sectoral officers deployed across the district. While 14 cases were charged, 57 people were fined and 315 people were let off with warnings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Thiruvananthapuram coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp