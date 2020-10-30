'Foodtopia' startup delivers food anywhere in Thiruvananthapuram

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy have been a boon to city residents after the onset of the pandemic. However, these platforms have limitations, either brought about by the lack of executives or inaccessibility due to containment zones.

‘Foodtopia’, a food delivery startup launched by Manacuad-based youngsters Sahil S, Anzil Navas A, Shaheen R Shafeek, Shiyas S, and Shanif Kabeer, aims to facilitate a hassle-free delivery experience to all. They deliver in all major parts of the city.

‘Foodtopia’ doesn’t work based on an app. People can place their orders via WhatsApp.

“Many still don’t know how to operate food delivery apps. People can access our menu through our WhatsApp account along with the prices and they could place an order by texting us the dish name and quantity. The food will be delivered under 20-30 minutes,” says Shaheen. The team now delivers food from restaurants based in the Manacaud area. The delivery time is between 5pm and 10pm.

“Manacaud is one of the prime food hubs in the city. We have identified the best dishes from major restaurants. The delivery distance limit is 15km radius so that even people residing at Vellayani or Kazhakoottam could order from us,” adds Shaheen.

The team claims they can access areas that don’t fall in the map of major food delivery apps. “We even deliver food in containment zones. A person can order simultaneously from multiple restaurants and we will get it delivered as single delivery and charge them only once, unlike popular apps,” he says. According to the team, they get 10-13 orders in a day.

“Customers are happy with the quality of food and the ease of using Foodtopia. We are trying to reach out to more people,” says Shaheen. They have a five-member team including three delivery executives working to ensure food delivery.