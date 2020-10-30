Kerala e-governance awards declared

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Directorate of Urban Affairs and Mining and Geology department shared the first prize of state e-governance award 2018 under e-citizen service delivery. The Cyberdome of Police came second. Soil survey and conservation department won the first prize for implementing mobile governance. National Health Mission got the first prize for e-learning category. Kottayam collectorate topped the list for the best active website. Social media and e-governance wing of police won the first prize under the social media category. Kasaragod district won special mention of jury.
