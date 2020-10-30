TMG, Soyuzmultfilm studio to co-create animation series

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Global animation leaders Toonz Media Group (TMG) based in Technopark, has teamed up withprominent Russian animation studio Soyuzmultfilm (SMF) to co-produce a new animation series titled ‘Aliens in my Backpack’.

The series will have a family of characters from a distant planet with perfect ecological settings, who are on a mission to share their secrets with earth and make our planet greener.

“We are delighted to partner with a studio of such deep heritage as SoyuzmultFilm. For Toonz, this is a very exciting project as it upholds the universal value of environment conservation, which would appeal to kids and families,” said P Jayakumar, CEO, TMG.

The production of the series is expected to start late in 2020 and the first episode is expected to be ready by 2021.

“Partnering with Toonz is a significant milestone for the growth of SMF studio as one of our strategic goals is to establish our company in the international market.

The defining reason for this partnership is the values that the animated series introduces to the audience,” said Yuliana Slascheva, chairman, SMF.