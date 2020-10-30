Veli Tourist Village to have attractive new facilities

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated Veli Tourist Village on November 2. But according to sources, tourists will have to wait for another three or four weeks to get access to the tourist spot, owing to pending construction works. The chief minister will inaugurate the toy train and urban park at the tourist village online next week.

An official of the department said that the work of the amphitheatre and the entry gate is yet to be completed. “The work is progressing fast now. Our initial deadline was May, but the pandemic halted the progress.

Later, we tried to resume the work, but restrictions due to containment zones and rain stalled it again. We will open the park for the public in two to three weeks, once the work of the entry gate is complete,” said the official.

The construction of a convention centre estimated to cost Rs 10 crore is also progressing. A shell-shaped facilitation centre for the tourists is yet another attraction to be inaugurated by March. Washrooms, cloakroom, first-aid room, lounge, and ticket counter are a few of the amenities getting ready at Veli.

India’s first solar toy train

According to a senior official of the Tourism Department, the miniature train at Veli would be the first solar energy operated train in the country. The trial run of the miniature train, which cost around C9 crore, was held recently. “Veli would be the first tourism destination in South India to have a narrow-gauge rail route. The train will have three coaches and one locomotive which can accommodate 48 passengers and two crew members,” said the official. The Tourism department has decided to bring in Tourfed (Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation)for operation of the miniature train. “The current ticket rate per person is fixed at C50. After six months, we will decide whether to continue with Tourfed or not,” said the official. The 1.5-km-long rail route will offer a 20-minute ride to the visitors.

Long Delay

An official of the fire department claimed that they received the NoC application for the site from the civic body just two days before the inauguration, and they are yet to get the application requesting the final clearance