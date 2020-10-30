STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violent protests in Kerala's capital as Opposition turns heat on CM Pinarayi

Yuva Morcha workers injured in lathi blows as they try to enter the Secretariat; Youth Cong workers who tried to climb barricade dispersed using water cannons

Published: 30th October 2020 03:17 AM

Yuva Morcha workers burning tyres in front of the Secretariat on Thursday night demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Yuva Morcha workers burning tyres in front of the Secretariat on Thursday night demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition parties have resumed their protest demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation in connection with the gold smuggling case, following the arrest of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar by the Enforcement Directorate. Youth Congress and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha - the youth outfits of the Congress and BJP respectively - organised separate protests in the state capital on Thursday. Youth Congress workers marched to the Cliff House - the official residence of the Chief Minister - demanding his resignation. 

The march was held under the aegis of the YC Thiruvananthapuram district committee. YC state vice-presidents K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, N S Nuzoor and S M Balu led the protest. Police had erected barricades on roads leading to Cliff House pre-empting protests. Youth Congress workers who tried to climb over the barricade were dispersed by the police using water cannons.  Youth Congress leaders said they will hold continuous protests in front of the Secretariat and the Cliff House simultaneously from Friday demanding the resignation of Pinarayi and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. 

Police cane a Yuva Morcha worker who attempted to
enter the Secretariat premises during the protest. 

Meanwhile, Yuva Morcha activists marched to the Secretariat in violation of prohibitory orders imposed in the area. Police erected barricades to prevent the protesters from proceeding further to the Secretariat which was closed due to a public holiday on account of Milad-un-Nabi. The Yuva Morcha protest was inaugurated by BJP district president V V Rajesh. He said Sangh Parivar outfits will continue with their protests defying Section 144 until Pinarayi steps down from his post. 

Protests outside the Secretariat continued in the evening as well with Mahila Congress workers carrying out a torch-lit march around 7 pm. However, violence erupted during a protest later by Yuva Morcha workers who tried to enter the Secretariat around 8.30 pm. A few Yuva Morcha workers were injured in lathi blows in the melee. This was followed by a Secretarat march taken out by Youth League workers which also turned violent. Police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters. SDPI workers also took out a march to the Secretariat, but their protest remained peaceful.

Agitation to continue
Youth Congress will hold protests in front of Cliff House on Friday. BJP district president V V Rajesh said Sangh Parivar outfits will continue with their protests until Pinarayi steps down

