Covid-19 test positivity rate drops in Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 587 people tested positive for the disease, 460 local contact cases

Published: 31st October 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid test positivity rate in the district dropped to 13.07 per cent as on Friday. The test positivity rate was above 15 till last week. The number of tests in the district is also being increased from 5,000 to around 7,000 per day and is expected to give a clearer picture of the Covid situation here. While the decreasing caseload is considered as a positive sign, the health department has called for exercising caution. 

“Our data does not show a possible new wave but that has been the case in many places. We cannot let our guard down because of the decrease just yet,” said a top health official. As many as 587 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Friday.

Of them, 460 people contracted the infection through local transmission, including ten health workers. 

The district has 8,547 active cases as on Friday. Seven deaths were also confirmed. They are Subrahmanyam, 61; Babu, 72, from Valiyathura; Rajamma, 90, from Amachal; Esther, 78, from Pattom; Rugmini, 58, from Parangode; Susheela, 65, from Kattakada; and Sreenath, 28, from Thampanoor.

As many as 715 recoveries were reported, while 1,716 people were put under observation in the district on the day. Meanwhile, action has been taken against 321 people in the district for violating Covid protocol by the sectoral officers deployed across the district. While 33 persons were charged, 43 others were fined and 223 let off with a warning.

Comments

