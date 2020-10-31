Gold worth Rs 23 lakh seized in Thiruvananthapuram international airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The customs unit of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday seized 550 grams of gold worth around Rs 23 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The customs officials intercepted Mohammed Malik, a native of Chennai, based on suspicion on his arrival at the airport.

He arrived on Air India Express flight IX 1510 in the morning. He concealed the consignment in his shoes in a paste form. The accused confessed that he had brought the gold on the request of another person.