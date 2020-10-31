Inter-school space quiz held in ISRO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An inter-school quiz was conducted by the centres of VSSC, LPSC and IISU in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in connection with the world space week-2020 celebrations. Over 3,000 school students from across the state participated in the event. Hrudayesh R Krishnan of St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, Shibin Suresh K of GVHSS Vattenad, Palakkad and Ayush Menon N of Nilgiri Public School, Palakkad, grabbed the top three positions.