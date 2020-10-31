Thiruvananthapuram's outgoing local body councils to create green spots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commemorating the end of the tenure of councils in local bodies, Pachathuruthu (green spots) will be made in various local bodies across the district under the ‘Orma Pachathuruthu’ initiative on Sunday.

With the tenure of local bodies coming to an end, all local bodies will plant saplings in a selected land in their local body limit as a reminder of the current councils and committees.

Karode, Thirupuram, Poovar, Kottukal, Kalliyoor, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Pallichal, Vilappil, Vilavoorkal, Aryancode, Kallikad, Kollayil, Perungadavila, Vellarada, Poovachal, Tholicode, Aruvikkara, Peringammala, Pullambara, Mangalapuram, Anchuthengu, Kizhuvillam, Mudakkal, Vakkom, Karavaram, Kilimanoor, Navaikkulam, Pallickal, Nagaroor, Pulimath, Chemmaruthi, Idava and Chirayinkeezhu panchayats and municipalities of Neyyattinkara, Attingal and Varkala will create ‘Pachathuruthu’ on the day.

By November 5, all local bodies will have ‘Orma Pachathuruthu’.