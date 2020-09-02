STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
227 more test Covid positive in district, cases increase in border regions

 221 of new patients infected through local spread; sources of infection of 71 not known

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:09 AM

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported 227 fresh Covid cases along with a death on Tuesday, marking a considerable decrease in the number of fresh cases from last week. The deceased is Soman (67), from Elluvila, who died on August 26. Local transmission accounted for 221 of the new cases, 71 of which have no known source of infection. Two healthcare workers are among the new positive cases. 

The border regions continued to witness fresh spikes with Parassala and Idichakkaplamoodu registering six cases each. Kunnathukal, Pozhiyoor and Amboori also saw new cases. In Kattakada, Poovachal reported seven more cases on the day. Within city limits, Pappanamcode recorded nine cases, followed by Manacaud (7), Karamana (5), Medical College and Kumarapuram (2 each). New cases were also reported in Poojapura, Vanchiyoor and Kazhakoottam regions. Among the seven cases in Manacaud, the source of infection remains unknown in five.

Mayor K Sreekumar said the situation is the city is under control.  “The percentage of positive cases is less now. Many are asymptomatic. New cases in the coastal regions and the initial large clusters are negligible,” he said. A major cluster had developed in Manacaud after a retired ISRO official tested positive there.

The Neyyattinkara municipality, where micro-clusters had formed, too reported fresh cases. Neyyattinkara and Ooruttukala witnessed five cases each while Aralummoodu and Thozhukkal saw two each. As many as 394 recoveries were also reported on Tuesday. Five areas—Poundukadavu and Valiyaveli wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Njayalil ward in Ottoor panchayat, Nalumukku and Chilambil wards of Azhoor panchayat — have been declared new containment zones.

While 1,200 people were put under observation newly in the district, 3,747 are under hospital isolation and 18,163 under home quarantine. On the day, 200 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 316 patients were discharged. While 330 samples were sent for testing, 245 results were received.
Eight persons sought support through the mental health helpline while 397 people in quarantine were called and offered psychological support. The collectorate control room received 106 calls. A total of 584 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

COVID 19
