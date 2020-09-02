STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Asymptomatic patients opt out of home care, fear stigma

However, according to officials, even healthcare workers are requesting for institutional care over home isolation.

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID samples

A health worker holds samples collected from construction workers for COVID-19 test via rapid antigen testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While authorities say people must understand that this is the only option as Covid-19 caseload increases rapidly, office-bearers of residents’ associations say the  government must educate public rather than adding to their fear

The efforts of the district authorities to promote home treatment for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients is facing a major hurdle with many hesitating to opt for the same fearing social stigma and ostracisation. Residents’ associations of various apartment complexes have expressed their opposition to home care citing the risk of others getting infected from the patients. While the district gave a go-ahead to home isolation of Covid-19 positive healthcare workers nearly a month back, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an SOP (standing operating procedure) for starting home care for Covid-19 patients last week. 

However, according to officials, even healthcare workers are requesting for institutional care over home isolation. In the wake of this development, officials claim it’s impossible to run too many CFLTCs as the case load multiples rapidly. As of Monday, while there are over 5,000 active cases in the capital district, around 500 people are under home care.According to District Medical Officer K S Shinu, although the response to home care programme has been good, the health department is receiving a number of complaints against it from especially rural areas and residents of apartment complexes. 

“The case load is going up and we have to reserve existing medical infrastructure for those who really need it. Home care is the only way to deal with the crisis. We need the support of the public for the same,” said Shinu. He added that asymptomatic patients only need proper monitoring and rest. “The public should change its attitude and realise that that they will contract the infection only if they roam around unprotected and don’t follow Covid-19 guidelines. Our aim is to bring at least 50 per cent of the asymptomatic patients under home care in the coming days.” The authorities have opened a call centre at the District War Room for managing patients under home care.  

In a recent incident, an office-bearer of the residents’ association of a premium apartment complex was forced to seek police intervention after a few residents raised objection to a person from another state undergoing quarantine at one of the flats in the building. “Around 15 of the 50 apartment units in our complex are lying vacant and we arranged quarantine for a family member of a resident who came from Bengaluru. A few residents raised objection and I had to call the police.

The issue was only resolved after the police arrived,” said Sreekumara Menon, president of the residents’ association located in Paruthipara Working president of the State Apartment Owners’ Apex Association C S Vinod said the govenrment should start campaigns to prepare the society to live with the pandemic. He added that people residing in compact spaces cannot avoid common areas and having fear if a Covid-19 patient undergoes home treatment in such a building is quite natural. “A large section of the people residing in highrise buildings are elderly and they get scared when the neighbours are under isolation. We have to educate them on how to protect themselves from contracting the disease,” said Vinod.

IN A NUTSHELL
While the district gave a go-ahead to home isolation of Covid-19 positive healthcare workers nearly a month back, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an SOP (standing operating procedure) for starting home care for Covid-19 patients last week. However, according to officials, even healthcare workers are requesting for institutional care over home isolation.

SOP issued by DDMA for home isolation

Only asymptomatic patients are eligible for home care 
A written request for permission to remain in home isolation sought from the patient along with a self-declaration. 
Clinical assessment for co-morbidities by medical or nodal officer.
Only patients who are psychologically stable will be eligible for home isolation. 

 The patient can undergo home isolation in a residential building of his or her choice with an 
attached toilet, road connectivity, phone connectivity and good community support mechanism.
All other members residing in the same house shall remain in strict home quarantine.

Self monitoring of symptoms and regular updates to the medical officer.
The patient and care giver must use three layer masks during interaction. 

Antigen or RT-PCR shall be performed on day 10. If the test proves negative, seven days of further test is advised.

Helpline numbers  for patients in home care  0471-2733433 / 1077 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asymptomatic patients COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp