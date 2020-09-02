Support comes in for Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the controversy on Thiruvananthapuram Airport’s privatisation decision, the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thiruvonam came up with an innovative way to support the move by engaging a Maveli impersonator in front of the Secretariat.

The state government has expressed stiff protest against the Central government’s plan to privatise the airport by handing it over to the Adani Group. The dharna supporting the Centre’s decision was jointly organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum and the district Vyapari Vyavasayi Unit.

The Maveli urged his ‘subjects’ to allow the renovation of the airport to meet international standards. Inaugurating the dharna, Maveli said the two things that troubled him on visiting Kerala this year were the pandemic and the underdeveloped Thiruvananthapuram airport. He added that the LDF government should stop standing in the way of development and extend all support to make the project a reality. Chamber president S N Reghuchandran Nair also spoke on the occasion.