Think tank holds webinar on Balochistan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a right-wing think tank, organised a webinar on ‘Balochistan - Quest for Self-Determination, An Analysis’ on Tuesday. Speaking at the function, Munir Mengal, president of Baloch Voice Association, who is in exile in Paris, and Naela Quadri Baloch, chairperson of Baloch People’s Congress, who is in exile in Vancouver, Canada, said the Balochistan leaders have united to form a new government in exile.