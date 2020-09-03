Capital district reports 228 Covid positive cases, 16 health workers among new patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief period of decrease, the number of healthcare workers testing positive for Covid-19 shot up again in the district on Wednesday with 16 fresh cases. They were among 228 persons who turned positive for the coronavirus infection on the day. Three deaths were also reported. The deceased are Omanakuttan (63) from Kalaikkodu, Silvamma (80) from Vizhinjam and Balachandran Nair (63), who died on August 31, from Sreekaryam. Among the total cases, 211 resulted from local transmission.

According to the health department, the healthcare workers contracting the infection are not involved with Covid care directly. In the week before last, 80 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, ASHA workers and other medical staff, had tested positive in the district. Since then, the numbers were going down.

“Those in Covid care are following the protocol without fail and are rarely infected. Other healthcare workers are more exposed to the virus as asymptomatic patients are going up in numbers,” said a health department official.

Fresh cases were reported from Nedumangad (10), Parassala (8), Parasuvaikkal (8), Venkadambu (6) and Amaravila (5). As many as 402 recoveries were also reported on the day. A total of 1,550 people were newly put under observation. While 3,687 people are under hospital isolation, 17,452 are under home quarantine. On the day, 288 people were admitted to hospitals with symptoms.