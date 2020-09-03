Chandy blames LDF govt on KIIFB ad 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has alleged that despite Covid-19 protocol and austerity measures by the state government, it still went ahead with giving four-page advertisements in newspapers worth Rs 4 crore which reveals the actual status of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). In a statement, Chandy said that the LDF Government had announced 730 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore through newspaper advertisements which is not true as so far KIIFB has received only Rs 15,315.25 crore since 2016 through different sources.
