Demand to increase number of fishing days

Trawling boat operators have demanded the government to remove the stringent restrictions imposed on the sector in the wake of Covid-19.

Fishermen, Thiruvananathapuram

Fishermen belonging to Vizhinjam getting ready to leave for the deep sea. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trawling boat operators have demanded the government to remove the stringent restrictions imposed on the sector in the wake of Covid-19. According to them, the restrictions are arbitrary and are affecting the livelihood of the workers. The operators’ major concern is regarding the restriction in the number of fishing days. At present, the boats have to return to its native harbour within two or five days. However, the time period is inadequate and the restrictions lack logic, they complained. 

“The boats are forced to return even if there is no catch,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association (AKFBOA). According to him, late returns, even due to mechanical failures, were not tolerated by the fisheries department. 

“Recently, two boats were penalised over Rs 5 lakh for overstaying at sea and anchoring at a different harbour. Such restrictions are not applicable for country boat operators who use motor-powered engines,” he said.The restriction on fishing days has resulted in a huge loss as many a times, we could not meet the fuel expenses, added Xavier. AKFBOA wants the state to follow Tamil Nadu, where boats are allowed to fish for 10 to 15 days. 

