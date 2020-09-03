STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health dept to ramp up testing, number of Covid cases likely to go up

In Karamana ward, the number of active cases stood at 25 now.

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the fall in the overall number of Covid cases reported in the city,  the Karamana region comprising Karamana, Nedumcaud, Attukal and Kalady wards remains an aberration, registering a rising incidence. Though the number of cases reported in the past few days had gone down, the numbers are reportedly based on tests done in private hospitals.

The health department’s test will  resume at Nedumcaud LP  school on Thursday and the cases are expected to go up once the tests resumeKaramana Ajith,  councillor from Karamana ward, said by scaling up testing, the situation can be brought under control and proactive steps initiated. “Only 25 tests per ward are done now. Thus only 100 tests will be done for the four wards. On the plus side, these tests will give us an idea about the Covid spread here and also the outcome of Onam rush,” said Ajith. 

Providing a minor relief, 20 people at Telugu Chetty Street, where a micro cluster had formed, tested negative on Wednesday. Manju G S,   councillor from Kalady  said steps should be taken to test people who travel to work. 

“There are several who get infected at offices. In such cases the number of tests in establishments should be increased. We don’t get any alert from health department in this regard,” said the councillor.  Beena R C, Attukal councillor, said the number of cases will go up once the tests resume. “We had a cluster formation here at a funeral. Ten people tested positive and are now staying at home. They voluntarily underwent the test. More tests will reveal the extend of the spread, “ she said. 

A health department official said number of tests in regions are based on the number of cases being reported. “During Onam, the field level tests were limited. In the case of doing more tests on field, we decide the regions on a need-to-basis,” said the official. 

