STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Manacaud, Puthenpally spark concern amid 317 fresh Covid cases

District reports seven more deaths, 15 health workers among newly infected, 343 recover

Published: 04th September 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram, Covid-19

People out for shopping at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spark concern, Manacaud and Puthenpally within the city limits each reported 10 new Covid cases, even as the state capital’s Thursday tally stood at 317. Seven Covid deaths were also reported from the district.

The deceased are Lochanan, 93, from Kovalam, Krishnan Ashari, 86, from Pulluvila, Nirmala, 60, from Manalil, who had passed away on August 26, Rajendran, 52, from Poovar, who breathed his last on August 28, Bijukumar, 45, from Poojappura, Sibi, 29, from Dhanuvachapuram, and Shantha, 72, from Chennilodu, who had died on August 27. 

In Manacaud, Karimadom Colony, Kuttikadu and  Moonamputhentheruvu are posing  concerns. In Karimadom Colony, where two persons tested positive on the day, there are 21 active cases. Kuttikadu and Moonamputhentheruvu with 10 cases between them have witnessed local transmission. Of the total cases reported, 299 are by local transmission. 

Councillor Simi Jyothish said the cases in the two streets were mostly due to outsiders. “Several people from other states come here and stay for long periods. We alert the officials concerned. But it is still an issue. Other cases are spread across Manacaud village and the Manacaud ward is only a part of the affected area,” she said. 

Puthenpally, meanwhile, is reporting a high incidence after a long break and the fact that it has come at a time when cases in coastal region are going down has worried the health department and the district administration. 

Fresh cases were reported from Jagathy (six), Vattiyoorkavu (six), five each from Poojappura, Thycaud and Peroorkada, four each from Karamana, Chalai and Sreekaryam,   Parassala (seven)and nearby Parasuvaikkal (three). Fifteen health workers figured among the new cases and 343 recoveries  were reported, with 1,409 newly put under observation. 

As many as 3,581 people are currently under hospital isolation here, while 17,358 people are in home quarantine. Also, 357 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 463 were discharged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manacaud Puthenpally COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp