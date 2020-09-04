Manacaud, Puthenpally spark concern amid 317 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spark concern, Manacaud and Puthenpally within the city limits each reported 10 new Covid cases, even as the state capital’s Thursday tally stood at 317. Seven Covid deaths were also reported from the district.

The deceased are Lochanan, 93, from Kovalam, Krishnan Ashari, 86, from Pulluvila, Nirmala, 60, from Manalil, who had passed away on August 26, Rajendran, 52, from Poovar, who breathed his last on August 28, Bijukumar, 45, from Poojappura, Sibi, 29, from Dhanuvachapuram, and Shantha, 72, from Chennilodu, who had died on August 27.

In Manacaud, Karimadom Colony, Kuttikadu and Moonamputhentheruvu are posing concerns. In Karimadom Colony, where two persons tested positive on the day, there are 21 active cases. Kuttikadu and Moonamputhentheruvu with 10 cases between them have witnessed local transmission. Of the total cases reported, 299 are by local transmission.

Councillor Simi Jyothish said the cases in the two streets were mostly due to outsiders. “Several people from other states come here and stay for long periods. We alert the officials concerned. But it is still an issue. Other cases are spread across Manacaud village and the Manacaud ward is only a part of the affected area,” she said.

Puthenpally, meanwhile, is reporting a high incidence after a long break and the fact that it has come at a time when cases in coastal region are going down has worried the health department and the district administration.

Fresh cases were reported from Jagathy (six), Vattiyoorkavu (six), five each from Poojappura, Thycaud and Peroorkada, four each from Karamana, Chalai and Sreekaryam, Parassala (seven)and nearby Parasuvaikkal (three). Fifteen health workers figured among the new cases and 343 recoveries were reported, with 1,409 newly put under observation.

As many as 3,581 people are currently under hospital isolation here, while 17,358 people are in home quarantine. Also, 357 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 463 were discharged.