SFI, Attingal MP exchange words over use of ‘Adoor’ in name

Published: 04th September 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, who is facing flak from the CPM and DYFI over his alleged involvement in the twin murder at Venjaramoodu, has dismissed SFI Adoor area committee’s demand that he remove the prefix ‘Adoor’ from his name. 

In a Facebook post, the SFI committee leadership had said since Adoor was the birthplace of many cultural leaders, it was shameful that a “killer” like the MP had prefixed the place’s name to his. They suggested that he change his name to ‘Attingal Prakash’ (after his Lok Sabha constituency).

However, the MP retaliated on Facebook saying, “Let me clarify something to my young brothers. I was serving as KSU unit secretary at Kollam SN College when I chose ‘Adoor Prakash’ as my name. This was even before you were born.”

He continued: “It was in 1996 that I contested the assembly election, for the first time, from Konni which had been a CPM citadel (You would not even have been born back then). For the next 23 years, I had the privilege to get the love and support of the people of Konni. For all these years, my name has been ‘Adoor Prakash’, said the MP.

He also took a dig at SFI leaders of Adoor saying that over the past several years, he did them favours irrespective of their political leaning.

