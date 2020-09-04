STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra develops device for safe handling of respiratory secretions

According to the institute, the device will also help less-equipped hospitals or temporary isolation wards set up during pandemics in dealing with the crisis situation. 

Published: 04th September 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

‘AcryloSorb’, the canister bags developed by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, for the safe handling and disposal of respiratory secretions of

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The safe handling and disposal of respiratory secretions of patients in healthcare settings will no longer be a problem for health workers. For the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, has developed the ‘AcryloSorb’ canister bags, lined with super-absorbent material containing an effective disinfectant.

The device is expected to help health workers who have to handle patients suffering from highly contagious diseases such as Covid-19, tuberculosis, or influenza, as it helps reduce the risk of getting infected through the unsafe handling of respiratory secretions of patients.

According to the institute, the device will also help less-equipped hospitals or temporary isolation wards set up during pandemics in dealing with the crisis situation. 

In normal course, well-equipped sluice rooms with disinfection facilities are needed due to the high risk of contamination during the handling and disposal of the secretions. But with ‘AcryloSorb’, these won’t be needed because it can suck the secretions into bottles or canisters using a vacuum line and discarded through the waste fluid disposal system after subjecting them to decontamination process. 

“The canister bags can absorb 500ml of secretions and solidify it immediately. In addition, the whole system will be decontaminated within no time because of the presence of disinfectant. Solidification and immediate disinfection occur inside these bags, thus eliminating the risk of secondary infections by avoiding spilling and aerosol formation,” the institute said in a statement. 

According to the institute, the product has been tested as per the international standards and the know-how of the AcryloSorb suction canister liner bags has been transferred to Uttar Pradesh-based Romsons Scientific and Surgical Private Limited for manufacture and immediate marketing. The approximate cost will be Rs 100 for each canister liner bag.  The team behind the technology was biomaterial scientists and clinicians Manju S, Manoj Komath, Asha Kishore, Ajay Prasad Hrishi and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp