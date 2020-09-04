Youth donates work allowance to help coastal families

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being associated with the Covid containment efforts of the corporation for over six months, Arun Pandari, 29, hailing from Thozhukkal in Neyyattinkara has now donated a chunk of the allowance he received for his work to the ‘Theerathinoru Kaithangu’ project. He handed over Rs 10,000 to Mayor K Sreekumar on Thursday.

Arun began his voluntary work for the Covid containment efforts back in March, when the Thiruvananthapuram corporation started supplying food for people in quarantine. Later, he worked at the quarantine centre in Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, before moving to the community kitchen at Sreekaryam. Currently, Arun is working at the reverse quarantine centre at the Siddha Hospital in Eanchakkal.

“I believe that it’s not the just the rich who should donate for a cause. The not-so-rich too should do the same. I am doing what little I can. This will help provide kits to 10 families. If I didn’t have some debts, I would have been able to give more,” he said.

Arun was paid around Rs 50,000 for the work. He is still active in Covid efforts, taking care of bedridden people at the reverse quarantine centre. After a long time, he went to see his family in Thozhukkal on Onam day.

An actor and director, Arun is also an active member of the corporation’s Green Army. Besides, he had been a part of flood relief efforts earlier.

The ‘Theerathinoru Kaithangu’ project, under which food kits are supplied to coastal families affected by various adversities at the moment, is funded through public donations The kits cost Rs 1,000 apiece and well-wishers can donate through the website donatetmc.in. As of now, donations for 2,174 kits have been received.