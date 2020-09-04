STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Youth donates work allowance to help coastal families

An actor and director, Arun is also an active member of the corporation’s Green Army.

Published: 04th September 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Pandari

Arun Pandari

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being associated with the Covid containment efforts of the corporation for over six months, Arun Pandari, 29, hailing from Thozhukkal in Neyyattinkara has now donated a chunk of the allowance he received for his work to the ‘Theerathinoru Kaithangu’ project. He handed over Rs 10,000 to Mayor K Sreekumar on Thursday.

Arun began his voluntary work for the Covid containment efforts back in March, when the Thiruvananthapuram corporation started supplying food for people in quarantine. Later, he worked at the quarantine centre in Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, before moving to the community kitchen at Sreekaryam. Currently, Arun is working at the reverse quarantine centre at the Siddha Hospital in Eanchakkal. 

“I believe that it’s not the just the rich who should donate for a cause. The not-so-rich too should do the same. I am doing what little I can. This will help provide kits to 10 families. If I didn’t have some debts, I would have been able to give more,” he said.

Arun was paid around Rs 50,000 for the work. He is still active in Covid efforts, taking care of bedridden people at the reverse quarantine centre. After a long time, he went to see his family in Thozhukkal on Onam day. 

An actor and director, Arun is also an active member of the corporation’s Green Army. Besides, he had been a part of flood relief efforts earlier. 

The ‘Theerathinoru Kaithangu’ project, under which food kits are supplied to coastal families affected by various adversities at the moment, is funded through public donations The kits cost Rs 1,000 apiece and well-wishers can donate through the website donatetmc.in. As of now, donations for 2,174 kits have been received.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp