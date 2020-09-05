A promising way out of occupational hazards

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 outbreak has brought untold miseries to many, but a few startups have been able to achieve success along the way. From robots that can disinfect rooms to those communicating between patients and doctors, startups have devised many innovative tools. Thrissur-based Inker Robotics Solutions Pvt Ltd has come up with an ‘Automated Guided Vehicle’, which finds application in various fields like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence and automated logistics.

Founded by Rahul Balachandran, Inker Robotics Solutions Pvt Ltd focuses on applied robotics. The idea for an automated guided vehicle was born when Sujith S, his friend and the founder of Kochi-based Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd, designed an advanced Ultraviolet Disinfection System for quick sterilisation in highly infection-prone areas and needed a robotic base for the movement of the device.

“After multiple brainstorming sessions, we thought of developing an intelligent bot that can learn the movement path and then trace it back when called for,” says Rahul.

The device has already been handed over to Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd. The equipment is built to move loads up to 100kg.The multi-purpose platform can be used in places with exposure to hazardous materials such as viruses or chemicals. It can also be used in mines, thereby reducing manpower. Even hotels and large office complexes can use it for cleaning.

“You can set a movement area for the bot which will enable it to move through a desired path and carry out disinfection. Apart from being user-friendly, the device is cost effective, adaptive and easy to integrate,” says Rahul. The startup is currently working on another project, Robo Park, which will be set up in Kochi. Probably India’s first tech tourist destination, Robo Park will feature robots in all fields such as healthcare and construction for the public to learn and interact with them.

IN A NUTSHELL

● The device has been developed by Inker Robotics Solutions Pvt Ltd.

●It can be used in various fields like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence and automated logistics.Including places with exposure to hazardous materials such as viruses or chemicals.