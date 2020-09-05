STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A promising way out of occupational hazards

Brainchild of a Thrissur-based start-up, the Automated Guided Vehicle can replace 
manual labour in unsafe environments

Published: 05th September 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 outbreak has brought untold miseries to many, but a few startups have been able to achieve success along the way. From robots that can disinfect rooms to those communicating between patients and doctors, startups have devised many innovative tools. Thrissur-based Inker Robotics Solutions Pvt Ltd has come up with an ‘Automated Guided Vehicle’, which finds application in various fields like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence and automated logistics.

Founded by Rahul Balachandran, Inker Robotics Solutions Pvt Ltd focuses on applied robotics. The idea for an automated guided vehicle was born when Sujith S, his friend and the founder of Kochi-based Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd, designed an advanced Ultraviolet Disinfection System for quick sterilisation in highly infection-prone areas and needed a robotic base for the movement of the device.
“After multiple brainstorming sessions, we thought of developing an intelligent bot that can learn the movement path and then trace it back when called for,” says Rahul. 

The device has already been handed over to Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd. The equipment is built to move loads up to 100kg.The multi-purpose platform can be used in places with exposure to hazardous materials such as viruses or chemicals. It can also be used in mines, thereby reducing manpower. Even hotels and large office complexes can use it for cleaning.

“You can set a movement area for the bot which will enable it to move through a desired path and carry out disinfection. Apart from being user-friendly, the device is cost effective, adaptive and easy to integrate,” says Rahul. The startup is currently working on another project, Robo Park, which will be set up in Kochi. Probably India’s first tech tourist destination, Robo Park will feature robots in all fields such as healthcare and construction for the public to learn and interact with them.  

 IN A NUTSHELL

●  The device has been developed by Inker Robotics Solutions Pvt Ltd. 
●It can be used in various fields like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence and automated logistics.Including places with exposure to hazardous materials such as viruses or chemicals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp