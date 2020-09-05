CPM moves Vigilance panel on Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has approached the Central Vigilance Commission alleging irregularities in the bidding process for Thiruvananthapuram airport. CPM central committee member and Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem approached the commission seeking a probe.

“All the six airports went to Adani Group after bidding. However, it has been pointed out that the process was not transparent and an investigation should be held,” said a CPM source.