Expansion of SIT to probe Secretariat fire draws flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expansion of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the fire at the Secretariat has invited criticism as majority of the new entrants are part of the CPM-affiliated Kerala Secretariat Employees Association. As many as 13 officials from various departments were added to the team, based on a request by the police. According to officials, more members were added to categorise the charred files. However, sources allege foul play. “Most of them are members of the pro-left Secretariat employees association. Some were even office-bearers. Naturally, there will be doubts about the expansion,” they pointed out.

Meanwhile, the SIT will submit its report to the government in the coming week. The police team has sent a letter to the forensic department to submit the report containing the findings at the earliest. As part of the ongoing probe, the police team led by ADGP (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham had acquired the CCTV visuals from the premises of the general administration department, where the fire broke out, and also handed over the forensic evidence to the lab for chemical analysis.

A source with the police said burnt papers, wires and sanitiser used for disinfecting the switch of the wall-mounted fan in the office were sent for forensic examination. “A forensic examination will give a clear idea as to how the fire broke out in the protocol section of the department. It will also reveal the presence of incendiary materials, if the fire was an act of sabotage,” added the source.Last week, the probe team stated that as many as 25 files were partially damaged, of which none were important. The team said the files pertained to government notifications to various departments and files related to guest houses.

The state government also issued an order late on Friday, releasing 13 staff of various departments at the Secretariat for the verification and categorisation of files. Of these staff, some will be assigned to verify burnt files, while others will keep a check on unburnt ones. The order was issued by the General Administration Department.