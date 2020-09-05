Fort police station attack: 11 arrested during police raid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 11 youth, including nine from Karimadom Colony who had allegedly been involved in the attack on Fort police station, were on Friday apprehended during a drive conducted by the City police to check anti-social activities. Anshad, 27, Dishsad, 23, Manoj, 29, Saji, 25, Akbar, 18, Nishanth,30, Bijiliddeen,24, and Syedali,21, are the Karimadom Colony residents nabbed during the raids at the houses of criminals who had been arrested under KAAPA. Country bombs were seized during the searches.

The others arrested in the raid -- Ratheesh, 35, of Ulloor, Stephen,29, of Santhipuram and Rajesh alias ‘Pananga’ Rajesh of Mannanthala -- were allegedly involved in making country bombs under the Medical College police station limits. The arrested have since been remanded in judicial custody.