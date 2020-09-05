STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Goon hacks another after verbal duel

An argument between two criminals ended in one hacking the other at Chenthi near Sreekaryam here on Friday. 

Published: 05th September 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An argument between two criminals ended in one hacking the other at Chenthi near Sreekaryam here on Friday. Notorious goon Sarath Lal was hacked by his accomplice Deepu at a housing colony at Chenthi in broad daylight. However, Sarath managed to escape by running away and entering the house of local Congress leader Chenthi Ani and his wife V R Sini, a ward councillor.

Sarath had fractured his left hand and is being treated at the medical college hospital here. Deepu is absconding. The Sreekaryam police have registered a case. The CCTV camera footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The police said the incident took place in the morning after Deepu and Sarath arrived near Ani’s house together on a motorcycle. They soon had an heated argument after which Sarath got off the motorcycle and verbally abused Deepu. Deepu then took the machete that he had kept in his bag and hacked Sarath with it. 

Sarath injured his hand while trying to defend himself. He then entered Ani’s house and closed the gate. Later, the residents came out and Deepu fled.“We’ve recorded Sarath’s statement. Efforts are on to trace Deepu. The duo has criminal antecedents. We are checking whether both of them had any plans at Chenthi and will investigate why Sarath entered the house of Chenthi Ani,” said Sreekaryam CI Abhilash David.  
It is being alleged Sarath and Deepu are Ani’s goons. Sources said Ani had some connections with the local sand mafia and has protected the goons for a long time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp