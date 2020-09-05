Goon hacks another after verbal duel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An argument between two criminals ended in one hacking the other at Chenthi near Sreekaryam here on Friday. Notorious goon Sarath Lal was hacked by his accomplice Deepu at a housing colony at Chenthi in broad daylight. However, Sarath managed to escape by running away and entering the house of local Congress leader Chenthi Ani and his wife V R Sini, a ward councillor.

Sarath had fractured his left hand and is being treated at the medical college hospital here. Deepu is absconding. The Sreekaryam police have registered a case. The CCTV camera footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The police said the incident took place in the morning after Deepu and Sarath arrived near Ani’s house together on a motorcycle. They soon had an heated argument after which Sarath got off the motorcycle and verbally abused Deepu. Deepu then took the machete that he had kept in his bag and hacked Sarath with it.

Sarath injured his hand while trying to defend himself. He then entered Ani’s house and closed the gate. Later, the residents came out and Deepu fled.“We’ve recorded Sarath’s statement. Efforts are on to trace Deepu. The duo has criminal antecedents. We are checking whether both of them had any plans at Chenthi and will investigate why Sarath entered the house of Chenthi Ani,” said Sreekaryam CI Abhilash David.

It is being alleged Sarath and Deepu are Ani’s goons. Sources said Ani had some connections with the local sand mafia and has protected the goons for a long time.