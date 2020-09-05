STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘KPCC member’s house attacked with her consent’

The police said during interrogation, Likhin confessed to the crime and said he acted on Leena’s directives.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The son of KPCC member and former Youth Congress state general secretary G Leena staged the attack on their house at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram with her knowledge and consent, the police have found. The revelation came after the Poonthura police arrested Leena’s son Likhin Krishna, 21, on Friday. The police said Likhin, who is a KSU activist, and his friend, whose details have not been revealed, vandalised the window panes of the house at 2am on Wednesday with Leena’s knowledge and approval to make it appear as an act of local CPM workers, committed in retaliation of the Venjaramoodu twin murder. 

The police said during interrogation, Likhin confessed to the crime and said he acted on Leena’s directives. He was let off on bail. The police are yet to arrest his friend.“Likhin had some issues with local CITU leader Vinod related to a party flag-hoisting event at Muttathara. Leena too wanted some publicity. So, they planned to frame local CPM workers for the attack. Likhin was earlier booked for barging into the Secretariat premises during a protest,” said Poonthura SI R Binu. 

Leena refuted the allegations and said they were the police’s attempts to protect CPM workers. The incident occurred on Wednesday. The window panes of the bedroom were broken. Though shards of glass fell on the bed on which Leena had been sleeping, she escaped unhurt. Soon, she alleged that CPM workers were behind the attack, and said Likhin had some altercation with CPM workers recently. She claimed her house was attacked for a second time. Leena, who belongs to the backward community, was previously with the CPM before joining the Congress.

