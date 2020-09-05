KSACS starts campaign for ‘Stigma-free HIV and Covid-19’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) will organise a slew of online competitions and events as part of the campaign, Yuva Jwala, to bring awareness among the public and remove the stigma associated with the Covid-19 and Aids. Actor Neeraj Madhav, who is also the youth icon of Yuva Jwala, will inaugurate the programme which will begin on Monday.

As part of the initiative, KSACS will organise various online competitions for people between ages 18 and 49. The competitions include a one-minute video on the topic ‘Stigma-free HIV and Covid-19’, educative trolls and memes on the same topic, redesigning the logo of Kerala State Aids Control Society, among others. The 15-day programme will conclude on September 22. The results of the competitions will be announced on October 1. Those who want to take part in the competitions can send their entries as messages to the WhatsApp number 8848789684.