Rights panel orders KTU to hold exams online

The SHRC’s intervention into the matter came after a group of students approached it citing practical difficulties in appearing for the examinations due to the pandemic. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rise in Covid-19 infections across Kerala, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered Kerala Technological University (KTU) to conduct BTech supplementary examinations for all semesters online. P Mohanadas, a judicial member of the SHRC, issued orders to this effect to the University registrar on Friday. The examinations have been scheduled to be held from September 9.

The circular in this regard earlier issued by KTU had stated that the examinations will be conducted by ensuring strict compliance with the Covid-19 health protocol. Students unable to appear for these exams can clear the backlogs in the opportunities available thereafter, it had said. According to the officials, the decision to conduct the exams in this manner was taken after many students confided that they might lose out on job opportunities if they did not clear the previous semesters’ backlogs. There has been a growing demand from the side of students and parents to conduct supplementary exams soon and expedite the announcement of results.

The SHRC’s intervention into the matter came after a group of students approached it citing practical difficulties in appearing for the examinations due to the pandemic. Though they were free to select an examination centre nearby, the absence of a public transport system will affect the smooth conduct of the examinations, the SHRC pointed out. As the regular examinations of final semester were conducted online, it asked the varsity to replicate this model for supplementary exams too. It ordered the university to submit a report within 15 days after taking prompt action.

