State Capital reports 477 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city continued to lead the rest of the state in Covid tally, with 477 new cases reported on Friday. A whopping 445 of these are local transmission cases while the source of infection of 18 patients remains unknown. Three deaths were also confirmed on the day.A total of 1,298 people was added to the list of those under surveillance. As many as 17,396 people are under home quarantine and 612 in institutional quarantine.

Also, 1,384 persons completed their quarantine and 322 persons were admitted to different hospitals on the day. Another 3,457 are under observation in these hospitals. The Covid casualties, include a man, 69, from Amaravila, man from Vizhinjam aged 65 and Venjarammoodu native, 56.